Behold Greatest Super Falcons Players Of All Time

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are set to reclaim the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title they lost three years ago when the tournament gets underway in Morocco later this month.

The Falcons are the most successful national team in Africa and have produced some exciting players who commanded cult status in Nigeria during their playing days. In this piece, AJIBADE OLUSESAN highlights some of the best female players to have adorned the green-white-green jersey of the national team.

Ann Chiejine (Goalkeeper)

A pioneer member of the Super Falcons, Chiejine is the pathfinder who sets the bar for successive goalkeepers that have come after her.

One of the longest serving footballers in the history of the country is also regarded as one of the most patriotic, as exemplified by her desire to prosecute the 2000 Summer Olympics with pregnancy while still giving a good account of herself.

She attended the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1991 as a precocious 17-year-old girl and became one of the biggest stars until she retired in 2005. She won four WAFCON titles during her playing career and was part of the team that reached the quarterfinals of the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

Precious Dede

Dede took the gloves from Chiejine and raised the stakes with her ubiquitous and outstanding showing. It was a no-brainer that she would be the natural successor to her mentor when he broke into the national consciousness in the early 2000s, and she has never disappointed since she became the undisputed number one in the year 2005.

She featured in four editions of the World Cup and also kept the goal at the Olympics in 2004 and 2008 for Nigeria. She also won two WAFCON titles with the team.

Onome Ebi

Ebi is one of the longest serving Falcons players and one of the most successful with the side. She is the first Nigerian in both the male and female teams to play at six different World Cups.

Her first appearance at the world’s biggest sporting event was in 2003, followed by further appearances at the 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 editions. Ebi has also represented Nigeria at many WAFCONS, winning four times.

Maureen Mmadu

She is the most capped Super Falcons player with 101 appearances for the senior national side in a career that spanned 18 years.

She is one of the first set of players to ply their trade abroad as stints in women- football-crazy Sweden and Norway were largely successful. Mmadu is a veteran of many World Cups and the winner of three AWCON titles.

Faith Ikidi

Tough, and tactful, Ikidi defined the act of defending in women’s football. She made her international bow with the Super Falcons in 2004 and has gone on to win 53 caps.

Ikidi is known for her solidity at the back, and she is one of the first set of Nigerian players to play in the Swedish top flight. The 35-year-old is a three-time WAFCON winner.

Stella Mbachu

Wingers always occupy a special place in the hearts of Nigerian football fans; Segun Odegbami, Finidi George, Friday Elahor, Tijani Babangida are still rated highly today but Mbachu is known as the first women’s f o o t b a l l speedster with incredible techniques and power.

She lifted the acceptance level of the female game with her deep knowledge of football which was propelled by her eyes for goal.

She kickstarted her career with a goal in Falcons’ 2-0 against Ghana in Abeokuta in the maiden AWCON in 1998. She emerged the Most Valuable Player at 2010 AWCON and eventually racked up 89 appearances and scored 20 goals for Nigeria.

The winger will forever be placed on a pedestal by Nigerian supporters for the important goals she notched for the national team.

Kikelomo Ajayi

Unarguably the best left back in the history of women’s football in Nigeria. Ajayi was nicknamed “Mamayaro” because of the similarities of her style with erstwhile Super Eagles defender Celestine Babayaro.

She won five WAFCONs in a row between 1998 and 2006 and took part in the 1999 and 2003 World Cups and the 2000 and 2008 Summer Olympics. She served as the Nigerian women’s team’s captain.

Cynthia Uwak

Many women’s football pundits believe there hasn’t been a Falcons player who comb i n e s skills and strength a s m u c h a s Uwak. Un- playable on her day, Uwak defined the game during her time by consistently delivering at the highest level.

A two-time winner of Women’s Player of the Year award is also a league champion in France and won the WAFCON two times with Nigeria.

Florence Omagbemi

Cool, calm, and collected, Omagbemi’s leadership skills made the Falcons the most-dreaded on the continent which gained global attention with their performance in the World Cup and the Olympics.

Omagbemi played for the Nigeria women’s national football team for over a decade, appearing in four FIFA Women’s World Cups including being a member of the team that reached the second round in 1999 before losing to Brazil.

As captain, she won the WAFCON with the Super Falcons on four occasions: in 1998, 2000, 2002, and 2004. She was also part of the Nigerian team which competed at the Summer Olympics for the first time in Australia.

Mercy Akide

Women’s football had been birthed in Nigeria almost a decade before Akide burst into the limelight, but she is the first superstar of the game in the country.

She favourably competed with male players for popularity in the 2000s and cemented that figure with her emergence as the first-ever African Footballer of the Year in 2001.

A two-time world all-star in 1999 and 2004, she played for Nigeria in three FIFA Women’s World Cups and also helped Nigeria’s Super Falcons to AWCON titles in 1998, 2000, and 2002.

Her impact for both club and internationally resulted in her being named by FIFA as one of its 15 Ambassadors for Women’s Football in 2005.

Perpetua Nkwocha

Despite not being a focal number nine striker, no one knows how to score goals like Nkwocha. 154 strikes for club and country truly define her greatness.

Akide was truly the first superstar, but Nkwocha took stardom and efficiency to a different level, which earned her four African Women’s Player of the Year awards. It was widely feared that Nigeria would not see a player of Nkwocha’s talent, as she remains the all-time goal scorer for Nigeria.

Her glorious career was rewarded with a whopping five WAFCON titles. She made history at the 2004 AWCON, scoring nine goals, including four against Cameroon in the final. Nkwocha represented Nigeria at four World Cups and three Olympic events.

Asisat Oshoala

No one knew Nkwocha’s record and feat would be eclipsed as soon as it happened, but a certain Oshoala came onto the stage and she is writing her own script.

She left no one in doubt that she was the star of the future when she emerged as the best player at the inaugural U-20 Women’s World Cup; she has not looked back since then with a plethora of awards and accolades on her shelf.

She has won three AWCON titles, one English FA Women’s Cup, one Chinese Women’s Super League shield, three CAF Best Player Awards, the maiden BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year gong, the African Women’s Youth Player of the Year, the African Women’s Championship Golden Ball, the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Golden Boot, the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Golden Ball, and the Chinese Women’s Super League Top scorer, the Spanish League top scorer, and has won back-to-back UEFA Champions League title with Barcelona.

The former Robbo FC of Lagos player has played for more clubs abroad than any Nigerian player, having featured for Arsenal, Liverpool, Dalian Quanjian and Barcelona before moving to the United States.