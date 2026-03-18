‘Behind The Scenes’ Tops Nollywood Box Office In UK, Ireland

Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele’s “Behind The Scenes” has achieved another milestone, as it emerged as the highest-grossing Nollywood movie in Ireland and the United Kingdom (UK), with earnings of £159,000.
At the West African box office, the movie has grossed N2.7 billion, making it one of Nollywood’s biggest titles of all time.
The movie’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, hailed the achievement as a “Record-breaking run” and a “defining moment for African cinema.”
New Telegraph had previously reported that the movie became the highest-grossing Nollywood title in the US and Canada, securing $249k in earnings.
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Taking to its official Instagram page, the distributor wrote: “A record-breaking run. A defining moment for African cinema.
“N2.7 Billion at the box office and a historic milestone that now stands as the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time.
“But the story did not stop there. From West Africa to audiences across the world, the film also became the highest-grossing Nollywood title in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, and Canada.
“Moments like this remind us of the extraordinary power of our stories. Stories rooted in our culture, our humour, our struggles, and our triumphs. When these stories find their audience, something remarkable happens.
“This achievement is not just a win for one film, but a powerful reminder of how far Nollywood has come and the limitless possibilities ahead for African cinema.
“To everyone who bought a ticket, told a friend, laughed, cried, and celebrated this journey with us, thank you for showing up and making history with us”.
“Behind The Scenes” explores themes of fame, success, and the emotional realities behind public admiration, resonating with audiences worldwide.