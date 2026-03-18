‘Behind The Scenes’ Tops Nollywood Box Office In UK, Ireland

Taking to its official Instagram page, the distributor wrote: “A record-breaking run. A defining moment for African cinema.

“N2.7 Billion at the box office and a historic milestone that now stands as the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time.

“But the story did not stop there. From West Africa to audiences across the world, the film also became the highest-grossing Nollywood title in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, and Canada.

“Moments like this remind us of the extraordinary power of our stories. Stories rooted in our culture, our humour, our struggles, and our triumphs. When these stories find their audience, something remarkable happens.

“This achievement is not just a win for one film, but a powerful reminder of how far Nollywood has come and the limitless possibilities ahead for African cinema.