Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has recorded a major international success with her 2025 film “Behind The Scenes”, which has posted impressive box office figures across North America.

The movie has earned more than $111,000 in Canada and over $190,000 across the North American market, making it the most commercially successful Nollywood release in the region.

The strong overseas performance has also pushed Akindele’s combined box office earnings in Nigeria and Ghana beyond ₦2.2 billion.

Reacting to the achievement on Instagram, Akindele thanked audiences in Canada, the United States, Nigeria, and Ghana for their overwhelming support.

She described the milestone as humbling and credited both divine grace and the consistent loyalty of her fans for the film’s success.

According to her, the reception in Canada during the opening weekend was especially memorable, noting that the level of turnout and enthusiasm within just a few days exceeded her expectations.

She also expressed appreciation to viewers in the United States for embracing the film and turning out in large numbers.

Akindele reserved special praise for her supporters in Nigeria and Ghana, whom she described as her “fanmily,” acknowledging their constant encouragement and belief in her work.

Reflecting on the journey, the award-winning filmmaker said the experience has reinforced the importance of dedication and growth, while reminding her that faith and the love of her audience remain the driving forces behind her continued success.