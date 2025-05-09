Behavioural Change: Tinubu Demands Enforcement Of Child Protection Laws

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday demanded the strict enforcement of the Child Rights Act and other child protection laws guaranteeing the safety, dignity, and future of Nigerian children.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made the call during the inauguration of the National Action Plan on Ending Violence Against Children in Nigeria in Abuja.

According to him, his administration is strengthening existing institutions and law while launching national campaigns to raise awareness and drive behavioural change.

The President said his government had established a dedicated Child Protection and Development Agency and introduced the Universal Child Grant to reduce household poverty and protect vulnerable children.

He added that a National Child Protection Database and a Child Well-being Index had been created to monitor governtional strategy also embraces prevention and early intervention.

“We are strengthening families and communities through programmes that promote positive parenting, challenge harmful social norms, and provide targeted support to vulnerable household.

