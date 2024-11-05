…Begs Artisans, Tradesmen Not To Sell Equipment Given Them

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the 1,200 latest graduates of Lagos State Up – skilled Tradesmen and Artisans Programmes to collaborate to turn their skills into profitable ventures.

The governor gave the charge at the 12th graduation ceremony of the tradesmen and artisans at Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday. He said: “Resist the urge to buy ‘Aso ebi’ with the grants you will get here, and do not sell the equipment you will be given today. I promise that you will be employers of labour soon.”

Sanwo-Olu told them that it was not the time for flamboyant lifestyles but the time to sharpen skills. “The world is changing quickly. Technology is one of the ways we can work better and smarter. Collaborate with like minds,” he said.

