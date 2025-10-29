…Begins Procurement Process For Eastern Ports Modernization

The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has commenced the procurement process for the renovation and modernisation of the ports in Warri, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Onne.

These projects are being undertaken alongside the Lagos port modernisation initiative, forming part of a coordinated national strategy to revitalise and expand maritime infrastructure across all regions of the country.

Also, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola has faulted the recent remarks made by former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, regarding the Federal Government’s approval of the $1 billion modernisation of the Apapa and TinCan Island Ports in Lagos.

The minister’s Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola, said in a statement that while the ministry welcomes constructive dialogue on national development, it was important to correct the misleading impression created by the former governor’s comments, explaining that the minister had consistently stated at various fora that the Federal Government was modernising and upgrading the nation’s ports in a comprehensive and inclusive manner not concentrating efforts solely in Lagos.

Akinola explained: “In addition to these ongoing interventions, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is working closely with the respective state governments and private investors to develop new deep seaports that will further strengthen the nation’s maritime capacity.