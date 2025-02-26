…Begins Full Enforcement Of E-Call Up On Lekki-Epe Axis

Share

Lagos State Government, on Monday, commenced full enforcement of the e-call-up system, introduced to streamline and regulate truck activities along the Lekki-Epe axis of the state.

In a statement signed by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation Spokesperson, Mrs. Bolanle Ogunlola, 21 trucks have so far violated the E-Call-Up system rules and were apprehended but later released as an act of goodwill on the part of the State government.

According to the Lagos Ministry of Transportation, the technology-driven e-call-up system has been in the pipeline for over 2 years in anticipation of large vehicular traffic that will be generated by trucks assessing the Lekki Deep Seaport, Lekki Free Zone, Dangote Refinery, and other industries within the axis.

With enforcement now in full effect, the State Government urges Truckers to comply with the system as several engagement meetings were held to educate stakeholders on the benefits of the e-call up and adequate time given for all stakeholders to come on board.

Similarly, the enforcement date was adjourned severally to encourage total integration and willful compliance.

