…Begins Clampdown On Illicit Drug Spots In C’River

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday raided locations suspected to specialise in the sale of illicit drugs in Calabar, Cross River State.

The state Commander of the NDLEA, Rachel Umebuali told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN, in Calabar that about 2.6kg of illicit drugs were seized at Effiete area of Calabar.

She disclosed that nine persons were also arrested in connection with the drugs. The commander, who said that credible intelligence led to the Effiete raid, appealed to members of the public not to be accomplice to the dealers by not reporting their activities.

Umebuali raised the alarm over the brazen manner in which some of the dealers and their clients carried out their business in the capital city of the state.

According to her, “We are totally out for this people because if we don’t go after them with the rate they are going, things are just going to go worse.

We acted on credible information, and haven thoroughly carried out our due diligence, we stormed the area where they have made a regular market for buying and selling of illicit drugs.

“A total of nine persons arrested are still with us while those caught patronising them have been counseled, cautioned and allowed to go. “As for the nine with us, we are currently investigating them, and those found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly.

“Just to add that we have set ablaze the spot where they were carrying out their illegal activity of selling hard drugs.” She said the dealers had device various means of trading illicit drugs in the state.

“We just arrested a dealer, a tricycle driver, who uses his tricycle to warehouse and market illicit drugs in Calabar.

“This is how far they have gone; you won’t even suspect him using what he was supposed to be using in carrying commuters for this kind of illegal activity,” she stated.

