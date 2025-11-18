Beg FG To Avoid Another Strike, ASUU Tells Nigerians

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abuja zone, yesterday urged Nigerians to persuade the Federal Government to resolve all outstanding issues with the union to avoid another industrial action. Zonal Coordinator AlAmin Abdullahi made the call during a news conference in Abuja.

Abdullahi, represented by the ASUU chairman, University of Abuja chapter, Sylvanus Ugoh, said the future of Nigeria’s public universities and that of the students could not be sacrificed on the altar of insecurity, indifference and political grandstanding.

He said the purpose of the news conference was to inform Nigerians about the union’s interface with the Federal Government in light of the recent suspension of its warning strike.

Abdullahi asserted: “We wish to reaffirm that the issues include the renegotiation and full execution of the 2009 ASUU Agreement, which addresses greater academic autonomy, better funding, staff welfare and revitalisation of public universities.

“There is also the immediate release of our members’ salaries that were withheld for three and a half months without a valid reason.

“Payment of substantial unpaid arrears, like one year of the 25 per cent/35 per cent wage award, withheld thirdparty deductions, such as cooperative funds and union check-off dues still remains unresolved.”