Before I Bought My Bentley, I Got A Key Holder At Shiloh First – Timaya

Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Odom, popularly known as Timaya has recounted how he bought a key holder for a Bentley at Bishop David Oyedepo’s Shiloh, even though he had no money for the expensive ride at the time.

Timaya made this revelation during a recent interview with Naija FM 102. 7 while narrating an experience he had with Burna Boy at a studio.

During the interview, he revealed that Burna Boy had sent out his female colleagues, Omawumi and Waje for doubting his belief about flying private jets.

Sharing how his own faith had brought about good fortune for him, he revealed that before he got his Bentley, he first got a key for it during Bishop Oyedepo’s Shiloh.

“Nothing Burna Boy is doing now surprises me. The guy is fearless. There was one time when Burna Boy, Omawumi and Waje were in the studio, and he (Burna Boy) started saying that a time would come when he would be getting paid to enter the jet.

”Omawumi and Waje started doubting him because then Nigerian artists hadn’t started flying private jets. He got angry and opened the studio door and asked them to leave.

“Before I bought my Bentley, I first buy the key holder for Shiloh. I no even get money for the Bentley oh. I just go Shiloh. I’m a Winner.”

