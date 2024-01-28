Beevlingz Captivates Fans With Brand New Song ‘ PFTW’

Fast rising Afro pop singer, Bonaventure Ugbaja better known as Beevlingz is back after teaming up with Ycee that Omo Alhaji on the song ‘Come Down’. Not relenting on his musical prowess, Beevlingz this time around took his sound a top notch by teaming up with Kenyan sensation, Kushman to release yet and other hit song titled “Plans For The Weekend (PFTW)”.

“PFTW” is a captivating display of artistic brilliance. From stunning visuals to compelling storytelling, it’s a feast for the senses. The synergy between the music and the visuals is truly remarkable. Directed by the talented Desta Torres, this video is a must-see for all music enthusiasts.

It is pertinent to note that Bonaventure chukwuka Ugbaja ( Beevlingz) started his entertainment career in Delta state during his time in Anglican Grammar school Ubuluku and every since it has been from hit song to another. Within the space of few years in the industry, has equally worked with Ycee, Puffy Tee, Blaqjersey, Dammy Twitch amongst others.

With his new single, Beevlingz is hoping to distinguish his brand from others with his unique voice, stage craft and brilliant performances.