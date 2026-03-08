Beetroot Skin Tea For Glowing Skin

Beetroot is packed with healthy benefits that have made many see this vegetable in a different light. Beetroot is a nutrient-dense root vegetable packed with nitrates, betalains, and fibre, which help lower blood pressure, improve athletic performance, and reduce inflammation.

It supports heart, liver, and brain health while promoting digestive health and detoxification. Regular consumption, whether raw or juiced, can significantly increase endurance and stamina.

Beetroot skin, i.e the peel tea is also a nutrient-dense, zerowaste drink rich in antioxidants like betalains, supporting detoxification, improved digestion, and enhanced blood flow.

It promotes radiant skin, lowers blood pressure, and boosts immunity by reducing inflammation. The tea is particularly beneficial for liver health, and for enhancing circulation, according to an Indian doctor, Ayurveda.

Key health benefits

Improves Skin Health: The antioxidants, including Vitamin C and E, help reduce acne, combat free radicals, boost collagen, and promote a radiant, youthful glow.

Supports Detoxification: It aids liver function and helps cleanse the blood, improving overall body detoxification. Beetroot’s foliate content supports cell growth and regeneration.

By encouraging the production of new, healthy skin cells, Beetroot helps your skin stay fresh and rejuvenated, reducing the appearance of scars and blemishes.

Boosts Cardiovascular Health: High in nitrates, it helps dilate blood vessels, improving circulation and lowering blood pressure, according to Good Food.

Aids Digestion: It stimulates digestive enzymes, supporting better nutrient absorption and gut health. Strengthens Immunity: The nutrient-dense peels, which are rich in minerals like potassium, help strengthen immunity For sustainable effects and a healthy glow, it’s often times recommended to consume Beetroot juice consistently over a period of at least 3 to 4 weeks.

The routine should be combined with a balanced diet and regular skincare habits to aid in achieving optimal results.

How to make Beetroot skin tea

Peel one Beetroot, add the skin of peel to a pot and half cup of water and boil for two minutes.

Tea is ready, add honey to taste. More so, rather than boil, add peel to a cup, add boiling water. Allow to sit for 3 minutes and drink.