Beeta Universal Foundation Reaffirms Commitment To Arts Development

…Announces 6th edition of Playwright Competition

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation, a foremost social impact organisation focused on the development of the arts in Nigeria and Africa, has announced the launch of its 6th Playwright Competition.

The Bikiya Graham-Douglas-led organisation has since inception remained focused on the development of talents and the entire performing arts ecosystem in Nigeria, strategically placing the country on the global creative map.

This year, The Beeta Playwright competition calls for talented playwrights between the ages of 18 and 40 to submit their exceptional stories for a chance to win the sum of $3,000 as the grand prize.

Themed ‘No Limits’, the 2023 edition of the Beeta Playwright competition closes entries on September 30, 2023, and encourages contestants to explore the depth of their creativity and submit entries.

“The winning playwright also gets other opportunities which include a publishing deal with one of Beeta Universal Arts Foundation’s publishing partners; Paperworth Books led by Ibiso Graham-Douglas, alongside all top 10 finalists will have a chance to be part of a capacity-building workshop and possibly a tour of specially selected plays with Utopia Theatre in the United Kingdom led by Mojisola Elufowoju. A live production of the winning play will be produced.

The Judges for the 2023 Beeta Playwright Competition include Ahmed Yerima, Ego Boyo, Shaibu Husseini, Ibiso Graham-Douglas, Kenneth Uphopho and Ayo Jaiyesimi. Displaying a recognition of the hard work, creativity and time required in the writing process, the shortlisted playwrights will be rewarded with consolation prizes.

Speaking at the award ceremony of the Beeta Playwright competition last year, the founder, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, highlighted her reason for creating such a platform that encourages and rewards young playwrights: “We are grateful for the talent being discovered in Nigeria. We started this competition because we saw a vacuum in documenting playwrights in my generation.

“I found myself as an actress and producer constantly looking for new materials to no avail, hence, our decision to create this platform. It’s been very rewarding to see all these young people writing and telling their own version of our history. They deserve our applause.”

The past winners of the Beeta Playwright Competition include ‘Our Son the Minister’ by Paul Ugbede, ‘Jagagba’ by Abdul Qudus-Ibrahim, ‘Daughters of the East’ by Achalugo Chioma Ezekobe and ‘Black Dust’ by Temilolu Fosudo and ‘The Mask We Wear’ by Femi Akande at the 5th edition.

This edition is proudly sponsored by Chairborne Global Services Limited, MTN Foundation, Utopia Theatre UK, Olajide Oyewole LLP and Paperworth Books.