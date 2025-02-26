Bees Back To Base After 4-Goal Flushing Of Foxes

Share

The stark contrast between Brentford’s recent home and away form makes them easier to oppose when a tough-to-beat Everton side make the trip to Gtech Community Stadium today.

The Bees won their fourth Premier League away game in succession on Friday when they trounced Leicester 4-0 at King Power Stadium.

Thomas Frank’s side were clinical, scoring with four of their six total shots on target, and exploited the team with the second-worst defensive record in the division. But Brentford have found those type of performances harder to come by in west London since Christmas.

They have taken only one point from their last five home league games and in January even contrived to lose to thenmanagerless Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup at the Gtech Community Stadium. It is correct to argue that the Bees’ recent home slate has been a major factor in their paucity of points.

The average league position of their last five visitors is currently 4.4 and is still 5.6 when taken at the date of each fixture. However, if such a calculation were made of Everton’s last five away trips, a run where they have lost only once and picked up back-to-back wins, the results also tell a story.

The Toffees have come through a testing away run against teams that had an average league position of 7.6 then and 6.6 now. That suggests that they are a bit of value to avoid defeat away to a club that are currently placed 11th in the table.

