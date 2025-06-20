Beekeepers Share Tips On Identifying Genuine Honey

Share

The Youths for Apiculture Initiative (YFAI) has raised concerns over the growing issue of honey adulteration in Nigeria and shared practical tips to help consumers identify genuine, unadulterated honey for better health.

Speaking during with newsmen in Lagos recently, National President of YFAI and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Makizi Raw Honey, Mr. Kingsley Nwaogu, highlighted the challenge consumers face in distinguishing real honey from fake ones.

He noted that while laboratory testing remains the most accurate method of verifying the authenticity of honey, it was not always accessible to the average consumer.

As a result, YFAI has developed a few simple physical indicators to help identify pure honey. “One major indicator is the colour—pure honey typically has a golden hue,” Nwaogu explained.

“However, the surrounding vegetation where the bees forage can influence both the colour and nutritional content of the honey.

Generally, pure honey is neither overly thick nor excessively dark,” he added. Nwaogu further explained that another simple method for identifying pure honey is the “after-sugar taste” check.

According to him, genuine honey does not leave a lingering sugary taste in the mouth. “When you take pure honey, the sweetness fades almost immediately after consump – tion,” he added.

The YFAI national president noted that the third indicator is its viscosity—not necessarily how thick it is, but how it flows, saying “authentic honey flows in a steady, consistent stream.

It doesn’t break or drip unevenly like engine oil.” To address the spread of fake honey in the market, Nwaogu stressed that the Youths for Apiculture Initiative had introduced measures to help consumers identify legitimate producers. One of these is the issuance of unique identification numbers to certified beekeepers.

