BEDC State Govts seek improved electricity services

The state governments of Delta, Ekiti, Edo, and Ondo, collectively referred to as ‘BEDC State Governments’ have written to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), seeking strategies to improve electricity services in their states. According to them, the move is a response to the alleged “operational challenges and failures in service delivery” within their respective states.

The letter was addressed to the Chairman of NERC, Engr. Sanusi Garba and dated March 18. The BEDC State Governments disclosed that the provision of reliable electricity is a core priority and essential for the welfare and development of their citizens. The letter reads in part: “After a thorough evaluation of the operational deficiencies and service delivery failures to our states, the BEDC State Governments intend to exercise our shareholder rights in BEDC, to ensure the efficient provision of electricity services to our citizens. The provision of reliable electricity to enhance the welfare and development of our people is a core priority of our governments, as such; we cannot afford to overlook the critical importance of ensuring that electricity distribution services provided by BEDC meet the needs and expectations of our populace henceforth.

“In exercising our shareholder rights, the BEDC State Governments intend to actively participate in the decision-making processes of BEDC both at the Board and Management level of the Company, with the goal of strengthening the operations of the Company to enhance service delivery, improve operational efficiency, increase electricity access to un-served and underserved communities, and ultimately, transform the electricity sector within our states.”