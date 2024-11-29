BEDC Builds New 33kv Feeder Line To Improve Power Supply In Edo

Share

Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) yesterday said it has completed a new 33 KV feeder to improve power supply to the federal secretariat and some communities in Ikpoba-Hill, Benin City.

BEDC Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Engr. Lawani Jonathan, disclosed this at the inauguration of the new feeder line at Ihovbor Station in Edo.

Jonathan said the new line was constructed from Ihovbor Station under the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“The 33KV line will supply electricity to two injection substations, which would power the federal secretariat along the BeninAbuchi road and other locations in the Ramat Park axis.

“As you are aware, the TCN has completed the up – grade. So, they have more power to give to discos,” he said.

He said the company had also seized the opportunity to build a new feeder to relieve the existing Egba 33KV, which had supplied electricity to four injection substations along the Benin-Auchi, Agbor roads and New Benin.

“What this means is that we have the ability of evacuating power from Ihovbor station by an additional 23 megawatts. “By doing so, this feeder is proposed to be on Band A from today. It will be performing its function 24 hours.

“At the end, we can sub – mit that performance report to the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC),” he said. According to him, BEDC now has more wheeling and evacuation powers with an additional 33KV feeder line.

