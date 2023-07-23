“But because God was so gracious, so very generous, here I am. And I’m not about to let his grace go to waste. Haven’t I worked hard trying to do more than any of the others? Even then, my work didn’t amount to all that much. It was God giving me the work to do, God giving me the energy to do it.” 1 Corinthians 15:10 (MSG) Your journey may have ups and downs, but with each small step, you move closer to becoming the best version of yourself.

Ensure you follow His guidance for your life because this life is not a rehearsal for another one, so don’t gamble with it. You don’t need to compare yourself with anyone. You may learn useful lessons from useful people, but never compare yourself with them. In life, let it be in your character that, there is no room for comparison. There is no way you can be me and I can’t be you neither. But to become the best version of yourself takes time.

•It is not a day job and can never be a daydream. You have to remain focus and specific, never allow distractions wanting to get your attention to keep you in detention. Be persistent. In Matthew 24:13, the bible says, “But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved. Have faith in the living God, your Creator. Hebrews 11:6 says, “But without faith it is im- possible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”

HOW TO DISCOVER THE BEST VERSION OF YOURSELF

1. Discover your strong point: Work on yourself, if you need to improve, go ahead and improve on yourself profitably. What God has deposited in you determines what He would demand from you and what people say to you should be a confirmation of what you are hearing yourself.

2.Develop culture or habit of studying the Word of God: Nothing makes the way like the Word. When you are loaded with Scripture, you can never walk in darkness and you will always know what to do at the right time in right way. When the written Word of God is known, the revealed Word is easy to know. You find God’s will for your life inside His word.

3.Have burdens for the greatness inside of you and be passionate with it: What is not consumed you will not announce you. If nothing pushes you, nothing will lead you to your palace. Most times when God places burdens in your heart, they are keys to what He wants you to do with your life. There must be a link between your burden and your bearing in life. The challenges that is making you cry or weighs you down may be a challenge that God has anointed you to solve. To be a latest in your chosen field, something have to happen to awake your giant star in you.

4.Have insight from experience of life: Any stone life throws at you, don’t throw it back, collect it and keep it. You will need if for your testimony. Show me a glory-teller, and I will show you a storyteller. Out of your mess can come your message. Learn how to pick up useful lessons from whatever you are going through.

5.Have feelings of the heart: Your feeling is your engine room to the actualization land, the very fuel to the engine of your destiny. When you force yourself to things you don’t have feelings will not give you profitable results. What you have or develop feeling doing will give you massive results even in the midst of impossibility. What I am doing is what I love doing, and it is keeping me and making me to be fit for the next level. Not doing it, I will not be fulfilled.

PROPHETIC DECLARATIONS

•The eyes of your spirit and your mind are opened to the will and plan of God for your life in Jesus’ Name.

•Grace to become what God wants you to be is re-leasing to your life now.

•Be connected to your destiny helpers in Jesus name. (Amen).

•I see God of heaven showing up on your matter right now in Jesus name. (Amen).

•And you will never come to a standstill anymore in Je- sus mighty name.(Amen).