Becoming Kingdom Wonder

I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.” Ps.139:14 You are not created to be a wanderer, but you are created to be a wonder to your generation no matter what. You and I are ordained to operate in the realm of wonders. Glory to God for the deep insights we received in our just concluded Annual Grace Convention tagged: Created for His Wonders.

And the summary of it is: Living a righteous life, praying warfare prayer and living a sacrificial life at all time, this includes: Obeying God’s commandments, acting on God’s instructions and believe in your prophet for authorization and leading. In God’s Kingdom, every individual has been ordained to be a phenomenal individual. Only those who know and understand the move of God in any situation they find themselves have access to this realm of kingdom wonder.

God has not stop making men a wonder on earth. Ps.113:7-8 “He raiseth up the poor out of the dust, and lifteth the needy out of the dunghill; That he may set him with princes, even with the princes of his people. He is the only One who raises the poor from poverty, and make nobody becomes somebody. Your position is changing today for good. May you be the next showpiece on earth. (Amen).

What is wonder?

Wonder is whatever that makes you to wonder. Something that is amazing. You are getting to the realm of wonders this week in Jesus name. What are the keys for becoming a Kingdom wonder?

Key of Prayer:

God opens doors in answer to prayer. Apostle Paul asked the church to pray: ‘And pray for us, too, that God may open a door for our message, so that we may proclaim the mystery of Christ, for which I am in chains.’ Col 4:3.

Key of Obedience:

Speaking in agreement with God is powerful. However, obedience also opens doors. God spoke to Philip through an angel, telling him “Arise and go toward the south along the road which goes down from Jerusalem to Gaza.” Acts 8:26. That obedience positioned him to be at the right place at the right time to share the Gospel with an influential man from Ethiopia. Philip did not know why God gave the instruction— he simply obeyed.

And that obedience was a key that opened a door of influence. 3.The key to permit or forbid: I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven; and whatever you bind [for- bid, declare to be improper and unlawful] on earth will have already been bound in heaven, and whatever you loose (permit, declare lawful) on earth will have already been loosed in heaven.”

(Mat.16:19, AMP) In order to use the keys of the Kingdom of God, you must comprehend that our Father has called us to partner with Him to enforce His will on earth. The Kingdom is the rule of God. It is His Divine government. But God has delegated His authority to you, to allow or disallow what He is allowing and disallowing.