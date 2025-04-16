Becoming A Native Doctor Was Divine Calling From God – Yul Edochie

Share

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has broken his silence on the reason why he changed his calling, a year after revealing that God called him to be a pastor.

New Telegraph recalls that the movie star who opened a ministry last year left many surprised when he disclosed that he chose to be a traditionalist.

In a recent post on his page, he noted that the call to be a native doctor is a divine one, adding that it is not just a call to serve God and humanity but also to preserve the traditional ways of his people.

He said, “The call to become a native doctor is a call from the Most High God. A call to serve God, serve humanity, and preserve the traditional ways of your people.

“Unfortunately, some people abuse the call by turning evil. Same way, a pastor or priest can turn evil. A true native doctor will never involve himself or herself in evil. A true native doctor is a servant of God Almighty.”

makyylove remarked; “Finally he is gone ☹️☹️Yul anaaa”

yfw_xtras wrote: “Since u marry this Judy, ur life just turned upside down”

edehjenny4real said: “You are gradually getting there. E remain small”

favour_onyeche wrote: “Judy and Augusta don carry this man go where him no no ”

