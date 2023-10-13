Beckham Clarifies Role In Man Utd Takeover Speculation Bid

Manchester United legend, David Beckham, has denied being in a partnership with Qatar to buy the Premier League giants, Manchester United.

Earlier this month, there were speculations that Beckham is partnering with Qatari billionaire, Sheikh Jassim to push for the takeover of Manchester United.

Recall that since 2022 summer when the current owners of Manchester United, the Glazers family, put the club up for sale, Sheikh Jassim has been the frontrunner for the purchase.

The Qatari billionaire is planning a takeover of the Premier League club while his major rival, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is pushing for a majority stake in the club.

Recently, reports claimed that Sheikh Jassim has planned to make David Beckham the ambassador of Manchester United and intends to use his influence to achieve the takeover.

However, Beckham, who is currently the co-owner of MLS club, Inter Miami, said there is no direct talk with the Qatari billionaire over the Manchester United takeover. ”At the moment, there has been no discussion. I have had a long-standing relationship with Qatar, because of my involvement with PSG. Obviously, there will be some connection, and people put two and two together”, Beckham told CNBC. “There will be a takeover, it is the right time. We all have our opinions on who should take over, but in my opinion, it is about who cares about the club the most and will take the club back to where it should be. Everybody knows I am a Manchester United fan, and I have been very vocal about the situation that is happening. I grew up there from a young age with a lot of stability with the same manager and the same owners. I want to see an ownership group that will take the club back to what it should be. I am not saying the past owners have done a bad job, but it is the right time for someone else to take over.”