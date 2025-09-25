Becker Regrets Winning Wimbledon At 17

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker said he regretted winning Wimbledon at the age of 17 because of the pressure it placed on him during and after his playing career. The German was only 17 years, seven months and 15 days when he beat Kevin Curren in 1985, becoming the youngest Wimbledon men’s singles champion of all time.

Becker went on to win five more Grand Slam titles, including another two at Wimbledon, and became one of the greatest players of his generation. However, Becker’s success was often overshadowed by a turbulent private life and repeated financial difficulties.

In 2023 he was released from prison in London after serving eight months of a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. “If you remember any other wunderkind (wonderkid), they usually don’t make it to 50 because of the trials and tribulations that come after,” Becker told BBC Sport in an interview to mark the release of his new autobiography, in which he wrote of his time in jail.

“Whatever you do, wherever you go, whoever you talk to, it becomes a world sensation. “It becomes the headline of some of the most important papers of tomorrow. And you’re just trying to mature, just trying to find your feet in the world.

“When you start a second career, everything is measured by the success of winning Wimbledon at 17. And that changed the road ahead tremendously. “I’m happy to have won three, but maybe 17 was too young. I was still a child.”