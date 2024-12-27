Share

A popular Nigerian On-Air Personality (OAP), Rebecca Oluwafunmilayo Edun, has charged secondary school students, particularly those in the Arts Department, to remain focused and pursue their dreams.

Edun, who is popularly known as Beccablisse, gave the advice when she visited her alma mater, Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls Secondary School as part of activities to mark ‘Beccablisse and the Girls 2.0’, encouraged the students to be focused on their career choice.

Beccablisse, who is also a model and fashionista, entertains and inspires listeners on Naija FM 102.7, and also engages the students in dance, musical performances, catwalks, motivational speeches and goodies. She urged the students to be versatile and learn other skills beyond academics.

She was accompanied by celebrity friends, media personalities and others to motivate and inspire the Arts students of the institution in SS1, 2 and SS3. She cheered up the girls with some of the school’s slogans before introducing her guests.

Superstar musician, Harrysong, who was welcomed with a lot of excitement by the students, spoke about his Joy at being with them and his days as a secondary school student. He encouraged the girls to be focused, and unafraid and try to discover their purpose in life.

On Air Personality, Nicole Abebe of the Beat Fm, who told the girls that they may be at a stage in their lives where they’re not sure about what to do next, but that discovering their various gifts and developing an ability to do more than one thing with passion will lead to success.

On her part, Beauty Queen and Miss Grand International, Roseline Bolarinde, the girls should see themselves as Queens already in their hearts and they should adopt Discipline as a superpower trait that can take them to wherever they want to be in life. She also asked them to avoid distractions and take opportunities that come their way.

The Corporate Communications Manager of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Mrs Ogochukwu Eloike, emphasized precision and the ability to do things in the right proportion as key attributes of successful people, she also spoke of the importance of identifying, who they are and pursuing excellence always.

Musician, Treazure felt it was necessary to speak about the importance of education and how she dealt with her initial failures as a young girl in secondary school before rising from it and graduating with a First class in Physics.

Music curator and radio consultant, Schullzz, spoke about her journey in the media industry, and her various business enterprises and encouraged the girls to always believe in themselves and never let anyone tell them they couldn’t be whatever they wanted to be. She also asked the students to listen to their parents who would always have their backs regardless.

For the 14th Nigerian Beauty Queen and Miss Grand Nigeria 2022, Damilola Bolarinde, it was important to speak to the girls about thinking outside the box and also identifying the importance of unconventional career paths.

It wasn’t just all speeches as there was poetry, choreography, and cultural and musical performances by some of the students. Beauty queens Roseline and Damilola treated the girls to some catwalk lessons, Treazure showed her vocal prowess and Harrysong performed one of his hits to the delight of the students and guests.

The students, guests and staff of the school were given gift bags with various items courtesy of Golden Bricks Properties, Flour Mills Nig Plc, Musicians – Reekado Banks and Rudeboy and some goodwill donations from friends and acquaintances of Beccablisse.

