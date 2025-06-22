Becca Diamond: The Wirral-born Star Ready To Break Barriers In Afrobeat

Share

In the heart of Merseyside, a new voice is rising; One that promises to challenge the status quo of the Afrobeat scene and bring a fresh twist to the genre.

Meet Becca Diamond, with the stage name Rebecca Ward, a psychology graduate and certified CBT coach from Birkenhead, Wirral, who’s preparing to shake up the music world.

With roots steeped in music, Rebecca’s journey began young. At just seven years old, she stepped onto a pub stage with her dad strumming the guitar beside her—an early taste of the spotlight that never left her. “My dad used to sing and play in pubs, and my mum also sang when she was my age,” she recalls. “Music runs deep in my family, and those early moments planted the seed.”

But Becca Diamond isn’t your typical emerging artist. Alongside her musical ambition, she holds qualifications in law and is trained in mindfulness practices. Her background in psychology and coaching gives her a unique edge—grounded, self-aware, and deeply committed to authenticity in her art.

What truly sets her apart, however, is her bold vision: to become the first white woman to make a real mark in the Afrobeat genre. “I love African culture. It’s so rich, so powerful. The values, the energy, the rhythm—there’s nothing like it. Afrobeat is amazing, and I want to challenge myself by stepping into something new, something many have tried and failed,” she says. “I want to be the white girl who broke the limits, who opened the door for others to follow.”

Inspired by African sounds and driven by an unwavering desire to connect cultures, Becca Diamond is more than an artist—she’s a movement in the making. And as she prepares to launch her Afrobeat-inspired debut, the world might soon witness the birth of a genre-blending star who proves that passion and purpose can truly transcend borders.

