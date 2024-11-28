Beauty West Africa Ends In Lagos As Cosmetic Industry Stakeholders Count Gains

Share

The 7th edition of Beauty West Africa, the continent’s largest and most popular trade show for the beauty, cosmetics, and hair industry, concluded in grand style at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Held from November 26 to 28, 2024, the three-day event showcased over 300 exhibitors from around the globe, attracting record-breaking visitor numbers and cementing its status as the premier platform for beauty industry stakeholders.

This year’s event featured diverse country pavilions, including China, Turkey, Pakistan, Korea, Egypt, and Malaysia, alongside strong representations from India, Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.

The spotlight also shone brightly on Nigerian and West African beauty SMEs, which speaks to the region’s growing influence in the global beauty market.

Beauty West Africa offered attendees a mix of exhibitions, product launches, demonstrations, and a free-to-attend conference with insightful seminars.

The event highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration, with a keynote address by Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, Director General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Okeke stressed the need for standards to enhance the competitiveness of Nigeria’s beauty industry while protecting consumers and businesses alike.

Ezinne Alfa, Founder of Beauty in Lagos and an official conference partner, welcomed visitors and facilitated panel sessions. Speaking about the event, she noted its pivotal role in fostering growth and innovation in the sector.

“Beauty West Africa continues to be the perfect platform for stakeholders to network, learn, and grow. This year’s turnout and the level of engagement have been truly remarkable.

“Despite the beauty industry in Nigeria and West Africa approaching $9.7 billion valuation, the lack of standards is stalling its growth.

By working closely with regulatory bodies like the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), we can create a safer market for business owners and consumers alike.

Last year, we had a keynote from the DG of Standard Organisation of Nigeria and a discussion on that led them to establish National Technical Beauty Care Services.

What we’ve noticed is the beauty sector has often been overlooked and I’m glad the exhibition will help revive it and build the momentum we know that we have,” Alfa remarked.

For exhibitors, the event was an opportunity to expand their market reach, forge partnerships, and gain insights into emerging trends.

Saheed Rahmon, representing WAHL, a century-old company specializing in hair clippers and cutting appliances, described the exhibition as a resounding success.

“We gained valuable contacts, signed agreements with distributors, and offered training programs for barbers. The exhibition also allowed us to analyze trends and evolving technologies in the industry,” Rahmon said.

Turkey’s delegation, led by World Expo Exhibition’s Cem Uysal, also reported significant achievements. Uysal highlighted Turkey’s commitment to strengthening trade ties with Nigeria, revealing that 19 Turkish groups participated this year, with plans to increase that number to 40 companies in 2025.

The event’s conclusion saw the inauguration of the Beauty West Africa Leaders Club, an initiative aimed at fostering leadership and collaboration within the industry.

