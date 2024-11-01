Beauty West Africa Conference To Address Standards, Funding In Cosmetic Industry

Share

Factors that can help further boost Nigeria’s booming beauty industry will be discussed at the forthcoming Beauty West Africa Conference, which will run from Tuesday, November 26 to Thursday, November 28, 2024 in Lagos.

Issues such as the importance of developing industry standards with public-private collaboration, accessing funding for beauty SMEs, and trends and opportunities in the hair and beauty sector will feature in the two-day conference.

Other topics for discussion will include skin tone and hyperpigmentation, and biotech innovations in cosmetic formulations. Workshops for hairstylists and barbers will take place on the third day of the event.

Beauty West Africa is the leading trade event promoting beauty, cosmetics and grooming in Nigeria and West Africa. Nigeria’s beauty and personal care market has been forecast to approach ₦16 trillion (US$9.71 billion) in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 12.11 per cent (CAGR 2024-2029).

Running alongside the Beauty West Africa Exhibition at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, the free-to-attend conference has several leading beauticians, cosmetic scientists and cosmetics business owners sharing their experiences based on working in the local and international beauty industry.

