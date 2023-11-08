Beauty West Africa Conference Aims to Foster Brand Building in Cosmetics Sector

The Beauty West Africa Conference is poised to provide beauty businesses with valuable insights into introducing and strengthening brands within Nigeria and the wider region.

The conference, part of the esteemed Beauty West Africa trade event, focuses on a range of pertinent topics, encompassing entrepreneurship, leadership, sustainability, technological trends, and regulatory advancements in the beauty industry.

The event, running from November 28 to 30 at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, is now in its fifth edition and remains Africa’s most prominent beauty trade show.

Covering all four halls at the exhibition centre, it hosts over 250 beauty, cosmetics, and hair care companies, representing thousands of brands from across the globe. Anticipating more than 5,000 visitors over three days, the event is a hub for beauty professionals, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs.

Key to the conference’s appeal is its diverse agenda, designed to benefit both domestic talent and businesses seeking international expansion through imports or exports. A focal point of discussion will revolve around communication strategies for successful brand building.

Participants will also delve into sustainability practices within the Nigerian beauty industry, explore transformative technological trends, and brainstorm ways to develop a regulatory framework that supports beauty businesses and industry professionals.

Eryca Freemantle, Global Beauty Strategist and Founder of the E.A.T.O.W Make-up Club in the UK will serve as the International Guest Speaker on the first day of the conference.

She will deliver an address themed ‘The Artistry and Business of Make-up: Illuminating the Intelligent Path to Beauty across Continents’.

The conference’s program was meticulously crafted by beauty expert and communications strategist Ezinne Alfa, the founder of Beauty in Lagos (BiL). Expressing her vision for the event, she noted, “Over the past few years, our event has gained a reputation for bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and experts to discuss critical topics shaping the beauty industry.

As the official conference partner, BiL aims to make this year’s Conference a truly remarkable experience for our attendees, by curating a schedule that not only showcases the latest trends and innovations in the beauty industry but also provides valuable insights and perspectives from thought leaders.”

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is scheduled to deliver a keynote address. Joining the roster of notable speakers are Onyeka Ugwu – Medical Aesthetician/Founder, of Hello Perfect Aesthetic and Laser Clinic; Bola Balogun – CEO of Glam Brand Agency; Joycee Awosika – Founder & MD, ORIKI Group; Omolola Faleye – Founder, The Makeup Fair Series; and Olamide Akintobi – Broadcast Media Professional.

The Beauty West Africa Conference and trade show collectively aim to empower the cosmetics industry with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in an ever-evolving and competitive marketplace.

Beauty enthusiasts and business leaders are invited to participate and tap into this valuable resource for growth and innovation.