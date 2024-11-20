Beauty West Africa: China Boosts $57m Trade In Cosmetics With Nigeria

Share

The vibrant cosmetic and haircare industries in Nigeria are set to receive a significant boost as over 50 Chinese businesses prepare to showcase their offerings at Beauty West Africa.

The prestigious event, scheduled to open on Tuesday, November 26, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, promises to be a melting pot for innovation and opportunity in the beauty sector.

China’s presence at the exhibition will be marked by two special pavilions dedicated exclusively to its delegation. These pavilions will feature thousands of beauty and personal care products, many of which are making their debut on the African continent.

Having a central presence at Africa’s largest trade show for the beauty industry will help boost the $57 million beauty trade between China and Nigeria.

A returning Chinese exhibitor states: “We are delighted to be back at BWA 2024, for what is going to be the biggest event yet! We are excited to meet and network with the key decision-makers across the thriving African beauty industry! Exhibiting at the show is always amazing and we have no doubt that this year will exceed our expectations yet again!” Michelle, Operations Manager, Shanghai Maotong International Exhibition Co. Ltd.

China is not the only country sending a sizeable trade delegation for the exhibition. Other countries with pavilions are Turkey, Pakistan, Korea, Egypt, and Malaysia and there will be a strong presence from India, Korea, Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and South America among others.

The show will also put a spotlight on SMEs from Nigeria and West Africa, making Beauty West Africa the must-attend event of the year for anyone working in the beauty and haircare sector.

Beauty West Africa is organised by BtoB Events. Group Exhibition Manager Ken Baber regards the international exhibitors as a hugely important element of the show, helping to bring in an anticipated 5,500 visitors to meet more than 300 local and international exhibitors over the event’s three days, from November 26th to 28th.

As he explains: “Nigeria imported around $287 million worth of cosmetics, perfumes, toiletries and essential oils from around the world in 2023, Around $48.6 million or 16% of this was from China with soaps accounting for a further $8.9 million,

“China also supplies what are described as mixtures of odoriferous substances worth $13.5 million as ingredients for use in manufacturing beauty and personal care products in Nigeria, so you can see how important a trade event like ours is to help boost the Nigerian economy.”

A breakdown of the beauty and personal care products imported from China into Nigeria in 2023 shows that the largest value sub-category is beauty/make-up preparations, including skin care preparations, accounting for $21.4 million of the imports from China. Hair care products totalled $5.4 million while shaving products, depilatories and deodorants were worth $4.3 million. Perfumes contributed $735,000 and oral and dental hygiene products amounted to $2.8 million.

“We are delighted that China continues to want to have a vital presence at the show,” continues Mr Baber. “Like all our international exhibitors, China’s businesses are looking to build business relationships with local distributors and retailers and establish new partnerships across West Africa to the benefit of enterprises, beauty and hair professionals, and ultimately consumers.”

Besides meeting with the vast array of exhibitors at Beauty West Africa, visitors will be able to attend the Beauty West Africa Conference running alongside the Exhibition, watch seminars and demonstrations on the latest styling techniques, and have hands-on experience of using products.

