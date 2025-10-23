Beauty West Africa 2025 Targets Hosting Over 300 Global Exhibitors

The Beauty West Africa Exhibition and Conference is set to host the largest gathering of beauty, cosmetics and hair industry professionals across the world yet as it announced that this year’s event will host over 300 global exhibitors.

The event, billed to hold from November 25 to 27 at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, is anticipated to garner more than 6,000 visitors from Nigeria and across Africa with designated pavilions of over 50 participating countries.

This year’s show will also shine the spotlight on local beauty entrepreneurs and SMEs from Nigeria and West Africa. The Nigerian beauty industry, which boasts a N15 trillion market according to a Statista estimate, is projected to expand with a 15.72 per cent growth rate in the coming years.

With this market opportunity, this year’s Beauty West Africa Conference and Exhibition presents a veritable platform to leverage on business networking and foster international partnership, said Georgina Lloyd, Exhibition Manager at BtoB Events, the organisers of Beauty West Africa.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming such a huge number of participants to this year’s Beauty West Africa Conference and Exhibition, which promises to be our biggest and most vibrant edition yet!

“Visitors can look forward to an expanded show floor across all four halls at The Landmark Centre, with more international and local exhibitors than ever before, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in makeup, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, wellness, and more.

“We are especially honoured to welcome back Beauty in Lagos as our official Conference Partners. Together, we will build on the success of previous editions to deliver an exciting and dynamic conference program, featuring some of the most influential voices shaping both the African and global beauty industries,” she said.

Speaking on some specific highlights of this year’s event, she remarked: “This year will bring exclusive product launches, live demonstrations, and new opportunities for brands, buyers, distributors, and entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate.