Beauty W’Africa: China Boosts $57m Trade In Cosmetics With Nigeria

The vibrant cosmetic and hair care industries in the country are set to receive a significant boost as over 50 Chinese businesses prepare to showcase their offerings at Beauty West Africa.

The prestigious event, scheduled to open on Tues – day, November 26, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, promises to be a melting pot for innovation and opportunity in the beauty sector.

China’s presence at the exhibition will be marked by two special pavilions dedicated exclusively to its delegation.

These pavilions will feature thousands of beauty and personal care products, many of which are making their debut on the African continent.

Having a central presence at Africa’s largest trade show for the beauty industry will help boost the $57 million beauty trade between China and Nigeria.

A returning Chinese exhibitor said: “We are delighted to be back at BWA 2024, for what is going to be the biggest event yet! We are excited to meet and network with the key decision makers across the thriving African beauty industry! Exhibiting at the show is always amazing and we have no doubt that this year will exceed our expectations yet again!”

