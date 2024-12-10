Beauty Tukura Stars In Davido’s Music Video, ‘Funds’

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV star, Beauty Tukura has made waves in the music industry, as she stars in Davido’s latest music video, “Funds”, featuring Odumodublvck and Chike.

New Telegraph reports that Davido’s new song entitled, “Funds” is making waves across music platforms, breaking Wizkid’s Spotify records.

In a post via his Instagram page, Davido announced the release of the music video, with Beauty Tukura’s appearance generating significant buzz on social media.

The reality TV star’s outfit was breathtaking, as she was seen adorned in a long beaded ensemble and accessories on her hands.

Beauty’s appearance in Davido’s latest music video comes on the heels of recent breakup rumours with Neo Akpofure.

