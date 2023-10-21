Beauty Tukura Marks 26th Birthday With Glamorous Photos

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Beauty Tukura has taken to her social media page to celebrate as she marks her 26th birthday today, October 21.

The 43rd Miss Nigeria from Taraba State celebrated her birthday via her social media page sharing photos of her gift from her loving mother and father.

Expressing her excitement with fans and followers, she wrote, “Only QUEEN treatment for my 26th.”

Fans and well-wishers have flooded her social media page with heartfelt birthday wishes.

@Erica_Primkay: “You are such a beautiful beauty. Happy birthday.”

@dee_ragazzo: “Today you better hold ur phone, because I will finish you with love left, right and centre, the queen I fell in love with, in our smallest moments, I love you, this love is undying @beautyetukura HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTY TUKURA. BET AT 26 WE LOVE YOU BEAUTY.”

@mary84305734: “43rd Miss Nigeria. We love and cherish you!! Wish you a fulfilled year HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTY TUKURA BET AT 26 WE LOVE YOU BEAUTY.”

@NanaSings_: “I’m sat … my jaw just dropped ..beaming with smiles from ear to ear. What a fave ..look at you. If Beauty was a human being it would definitely be you Beauty because you’re Beautiful.”

@ifystellz: “Happy birthday my beautiful beauty Tukura, continue to shine like the light that you’ve always been, may this year bring forth your heart desires and may you continue to live the true life designed for you by your creator…. Amen.”

@blessing_dudu: “Happy Happy delicious Birthday Beauty. 26 years of God’s faithfulness in your life will never cease. Keeping winning and soaring Higher. God is with you always. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTY TUKURA BET AT 26. WE LOVE YOU BEAUTY.”

https://x.com/therealsiyah/status/1715517992325337428?s=46