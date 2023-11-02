Beauty Tukura Deactivates Social Media Account After Cryptic Post

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Beauty Tukura has left her fans and followers worried after she deactivated her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Prior to the deactivation of his social media account, Beauty took to her Snapchat story to share her feelings and how disappointed she was. but she didn’t provide further details about why she was disappointed.

Beauty wrote on her Snapchat story, “Why can’t people be honest in relationships? Why is the first instinct to lie in situations that deserve honesty?”

However, netizens while reacting to her post believed Beauty Tukura was having a relationship problem.

This message which was deleted a few hours from her story has gotten a lot of people talking as many try to guess who might be behind the reason for the cryptic post.

A few hours after writing her Snapchat story, she deactivated her X and Instagram accounts, leaving many worried.

See her posts below: