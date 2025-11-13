Beauty, Lifestyle Brand Unveils Hair Product

Lush Hair Nigeria, one of the nation’s leading beauty and lifestyle brands, has unveiled its newest premium product line — Lush Nova, a sophisticated hair extension collection designed to redefine modern beauty with a touch of luxury.

Indeed, the unveiling of the new premium hair made a grand statement at this year’s Lagos Fashion Week 2025, where Lush Hair Nigeria was the official hair sponsor of Africa’s most anticipated fashion and lifestyle showcase.

The brand not only owned the runway with stunning hairstyles for all participating models during the event in Lagos recently.

The partnership between Lush Hair and Lagos Fashion Week represents more than just style; it underscore the brand’s deep commitment to supporting Nigeria’s creative and fashion ecosystem.

Speaking about the launch, Marketing Manager of Lush Hair Nigeria, Vivian Obiano said that Lush Nova was born out of a desire to merge quality, comfort, and luxury into one seamless experience.

“With Lush Nova, we’re introducing a new era of premium hair extensions that are soft, natural, and radiantly beautiful,” she noted.

According to him, with the launch of Lush Nova, Lush Hair Nigeria continues to lead the charge in beauty innovation — blending artistry, technology, and style to create products that empower women to look beautiful and feel confident everyday.

Throughout the event, 20 models and two brand ambassadors — Nollywood star Rachael Okonkwo and celebrity chef and Two-time Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci — brought the Lush vision to life. Six of the models, along with Hilda Baci, graced the runway showcasing the Lush Nova collection, while the remaining models and Rachael Okonkwo displayed the rich versatility of Lush Hair’s existing range of extensions.

The audience was treated to a visual feast of hair artistry, elegance, and innovation that captured the spirit of contemporary African beauty.

From the shimmering lights of the runway to the vibrancy of the designs, Lush Hair’s presence at Lagos Fashion Week 2025 reaffirmed its reputation as a brand that continuously inspires creativity, elegance, and confidence among African women.