Beauty In The Motherland 2025 To Connect Business Owners, Industry Leaders

For many African entrepreneurs, one of the greatest challenges is gaining access to investors, industry leaders, and business mentors.

The 2025 edition of Beauty in the Motherland (BITML) has laid plans to bridge that gap once again, offering business owners the chance to pitch directly to investors, connect with mentors, and build valuable business-to-business networks.

Now in its third edition, Beauty in the Motherland 2025, the largest beauty event in Africa, will take place from September 30 to October 2, 2025, at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Since its launch, the event has provided a rare opportunity for beauty entrepreneurs to meet the very industry thought leaders they admire, gain business insights, and unlock pathways to growth. Attendees consistently testify to the life-changing impact of the event.

At the 2024 edition, Aby Naturals, a hair care brand, shared: “I lack words to describe the past three days. My heart is full. As a brand, we are deeply grateful for the turnout of customers at our stand.”

Other exhibitors such as Jaga Beauty and Dr. Purejoie Skincare praised the exhibition experience, saying it was “one they would never forget” and lauding the organisers for creating a platform that truly delivered value.

The previous editions featured the Business Beauty Empowerment Pitch, where winners walked away with millions in cash prizes: ₦5 million for first place, ₦2 million for second, and ₦1 million for third. There was also a nail art competition, where participants received certificates, cash prizes, and a ₦1 million product voucher.

According to beauty entrepreneur Chinyere Ayozie, who attended last year’s edition, “International fairs like Beauty in the Motherland play a crucial role. They do not just showcase the latest innovations and products but also serve as significant hubs for networking, both local and international. I am glad I got to experience this beautiful moment with beautiful people.”

This year promises even greater opportunities. With over 35,000 attendees expected, participants will not only pitch their businesses to investors but also compete for exciting prizes, gain mentorship, and be spotlighted by potential sponsors.

Thanks to partners such as Fidelity Bank, Nivea, Darling, and MegaGrowth, attendees will have the chance to win cash rewards and exclusive gifts. The organizers emphasise that entry is free. The only requirements are a zeal for growth, a thirst for networking, and the boldness to explore new possibilities.

With its blend of empowerment, investment, and collaboration, Beauty in the Motherland 2025 is more than an exhibition; it is where beauty meets business, and Africa’s brightest brands rise to shine.