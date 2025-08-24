Beauty In Motherland Anticipates 35,000 Participants For Third Edition

The African beauty industry now has a voice and Beauty in the Motherland 2025, the continent’s largest beauty event, is set to amplify it once again with the third edition of this annual showcase.

Scheduled to take place at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, from September 30 to October 2, 2025, the event will unite leading African and international industry thought leaders with emerging entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners.

Over three days, attendees will share insights, build partnerships, and engage in business-to-business networking designed to unlock global opportunities.

Unlike traditional exhibitions, Beauty in the Motherland 2025 will focus on knowledge exchange, collaboration, and industry growth.

One of the core aims of Beauty in the Motherland 2025 is to break down inter-country barriers and foster collaboration across the continent. The event will provide a space for entrepreneurs, innovators, and beauty enthusiasts to interact, exchange ideas, and build partnerships.

Panel sessions will address key topics such as global expansion, customer engagement, brand perception, and sustainable business strategies. The goal is not only to showcase products but also to foster long-term relationships between brands, investors, and retailers.

The second edition, held in 2024, welcomed over 10,000 attendees over three days, excluding exhibitors, investors, and speakers.

This year, organizers project over 35,000 participants in attendance, including business experts and beauty enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond.

Key speakers include Adeola Diadem of Beauty by AD, Adefunke of BeautybyAdefunkee, Dabota Lawson of Dabota Cosmetics, and Beatrice Eneh of Nectar Beauty Hub, alongside many other pioneers of African beauty. Exhibiting brands such as Amari Scalp Care, Adefunkee, Dr. Purejoie Skincare, Modara Naturals, Jaga Beauty, Curls and Tresses amongst others will also be on display.

To further empower entrepreneurs, the event will offer cash prizes, grants, and sponsorship opportunities. Selected businesses will also gain mentorship from established industry leaders; this strategy is designed to help small brands scale into international markets.

The voice of African beauty is powerful and limitless, Beauty in the Motherland 2025 is about ensuring that voice is heard globally, and that African entrepreneurs have the tools, platforms, and visibility to lead.

With its mission to amplify African creativity, foster collaboration, and spotlight the continent’s entrepreneurial spirit, Beauty in the Motherland 2025 promises to be more than an event, it is a movement that places Africa at the heart of the global beauty conversation.