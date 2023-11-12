Beautiful Gate Donates 150 Wheelchairs To Polio Victims In Plateau

To campaign against Polio and Carter for Polio survivors in the country, the Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Centre located in Jos has at the weekend donated 150 wheelchairs for some beneficiaries in Kanam and Mikang Local Government of Plateau State.

The Beautiful Gate Director Chief Ayuba Burki Gufwan while donating the wheelchairs said as part of its mandate, they visited Kanam and Mikang LGAs to join in the campaign to eradicate polio in Nigeria.

Chief Gufwan while narrating his experience as a victim of Polio said he came down with polio at the age of five, according to him, his vaccine came late for him and others in his generation, he encouraged parents not to relent in immunization their children as it is the best gift every parent could hand over to their children.

Chief Gufwan admonished the beneficiaries of the tricycle wheelchairs to use them positively to either learn a trade or enrol in school.

He also called on traditional leaders in the locality to mobilize their people to participate fully in the immunization exercise.

While receiving the wheelchairs the wives of the Transition Committee Chairmen of Kanam, Mikang Hajiya Saadatu Ado and Mrs Edwina Daniel Kungmi both called on women to ensure they immunize their children against polio and other diseases,

They reiterated the need for parents to submit their children for routine immunization as it is safe and its benefit is enormous.

Hajiya Saadatu while flagging -off the polio vaccine in Jarmai and the official handing over of the wheelchairs to Ran Jhar who represented His Royal Highness the Emir of Kanam appealed to Parents to prioritize their children’s wellbeing over frivolities.

Hajiya Saadatu Ado appreciated Beautiful Gate for coming to the aid of polio survivors in Kanam.

Also the wife of the Mikang Transition Committee Chairman, Mrs Edwina Daniel Kungmflaggedag off polio immunization and presented the 50 wheelchairs donated to polio survivors in Mikang by Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Center.

In their Separate remarks during the donation of the 150 wheelchairs Emir of Kanam and the District Head of Piapung both pledged that the traditional council will be at the forefront of the fight against Polio.

They appreciated the donors and prayed for more open doors.

New Telegraph reports that the presentation of the 150 wheelchairs took place separately in Jarmai and Piapung in Kanam and Mikang LGA respectively.