Beautiful Gate Donated 165 Tricycle Wheelchairs, 40 Crutches To Displace Persons In Mangu, Lafia

Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Center Jos has donated 165 tricycle wheelchairs and 40 crutches to displaced people living with disabilities in Mangu Local Government of Plateau State.

Most of the beneficiaries lost their wheelchairs during recent incessant attacks that took place in some communities of Mangu Local Government of the State.

While donating wheelchairs and crutches at Bungha IDP camp in Mangu to a large number of people with disabilities Chief Executive Officer of the Organization Chief Ayuba Burki Gufwan sympathized with the beneficiaries and encouraged them to be thankful to God for sparing their lives, added that despite what happened, they should not lose hope in God.

According to Gufwan, the gesture is to fulfill the mandate of the organization which is to provide free mobility aids to people in need.

leader of People Living with Disabilities in the IDP Camp Mr. Nanfwang Godwin appreciated the leadership of Beautiful Gate for coming to their aid, he said the attack was intense, and a lot of them could not escape with their wheelchairs and living in the camps without wheelchair was a herculean task.

He added that the donation of new wheelchairs would bring succour to a lot of them at the Camp.

It would be recalled that the Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Centre to alleviate the suffering of the PWDs last week also donated 100 wheelchairs and 20 crutches during a Christian Convention organised by Peace House Revival Labour held in Lafia, Nasarawa state.