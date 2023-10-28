Beatz Awards To Honour Female Producers

Organisers of the eighth The Beatz Awards have announced the inclusion of a new category – Female Producer of the Year. Its founder/CEO, The Beatz Awards, Elijah John, who made this known, said this edition had been expanded to accommodate more people in the music industry.

Tagged ‘The octave’, John stated that Smirnoff would be sponsoring a category called the new category. “We are championing girl power in the music space.

This is the first of its kind in the industry as we have quite a number of female producers in this industry. We want to be the first to push these narratives while making sure that they are properly recognised as well. “From inception, we have had the female DJ category, but not one for female producers.

“Some of them might not be as big as you expect them to be, but because they are in that space already, this award shines a spotlight on them and to encourage others to begin to come out,” he said. John said the Nominees Party is billed for October 28 while the awards take place on November 18 at the Muson Centre Onikan, Lagos.