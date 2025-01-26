Beatrice Ekweremadu Returns With Other Half in England

Share

When the news filtered in that the wife of former Deputy Senate President, Beatrice Ekweremadu, was released from prison and has returned to Nigeria, flashback of the trials and ordeal she and her husband, Ike Ekweremadu went through in the United Kingdom started pouring in.

The photos shared in the news and social media, showed a woman, who has gone through a lot , both physically and emotionally. Her appearance showed a woman, who must have learned and re-learned lessons and experiences gathered in a short while in incarceration.

Indeed, Nigeria may be the only country in the world where your power, wealth and affluence is above the law.

If not, who would dare to try a deputy senate president in a law court.

This could be the first lesson she learned when the reality of being locked behind bars in another man’s country set in.

Another lesson would be that no matter how impoverished, or less privileged a person is, human life is priceless.

The last but not the least, doing the right thing laced with illegal intentions can attract full wrath of the law.

It is important to remind as many that would love to point accusing fingers, that there is no one without sin. No mother can tell the extent of she can do when found in a desperate situation to save an ailing child.

She has served the sentence, she has returned home. She should be allowed to pick up the pieces and move on from this chapter.

The news of Beatrice Ekweremadu’s return to Nigeria was given out by a family source, who told the BBC on Wednesday that Beatrice returned to the country three months ago.

In March 2023, Ekweremadu, Beatrice, and Obinna Obeta, a medical doctor, were convicted of conspiring to traffic a young man for organ harvesting under the UK’s Modern Slavery Act of 2015.

The case marked the first conviction of its kind under the legislation.

On May 5, 2023, Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, his wife was sentenced to four years and six months, and Obeta was handed a 10-year prison term.

In his judgment, Jeremy Johnson, the trial judge, ruled Beatrice should spend half of the sentence in custody and on license for the rest of the sentence.

Johnson also held that the period spent by Beatrice in electronically monitored curfew and the remand duration should be considered when calculating the time spent in prison.

The Ekweremadus were found guilty of arranging for a young Nigerian man to travel to the UK in February 2022 with the intention of harvesting his kidney for their ailing daughter, Sonia.

The young man, who was allegedly promised work in the UK, reported the matter to the police in May 2022, stating that he was brought to the country for an organ transplant.

