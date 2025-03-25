Beating Zimbabwe’ll Not Be Easy But Possible –Odegbami

Share

Former Super Eagles forward, Segun Odegbami, has said it is not going to be easy for the Nigerian team to defeat the Warriors of Zimbabwe but charged Eric Chelle’s men to go for victory.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner said the current confidence in the team after their first win of the qualifiers against Rwanda in Kigali last Friday should propel them to another three points.

He, however, banked on Victor Osimhen to get some of the goals that would give the Super Eagles the victory while charging the team to go all the way out to achieve the win.

“Against Zimbabwe, you know, with the confidence that they have built now, and with a new coach that appears so far to have organised his team, the Zimbabweans are going to be in trouble,” Odegbami said.

“It may not be quite the easy match that we should have, but we will win, and I hope that Osimhen scores and adds to his number of goals to meet and surpass Rashidi Yekini’s numbers.”

Speaking further, Odegbami said the new coach has been changing the pattern of the team as he expected them to follow the same game plan as they did against Rwanda.

He added: “I’m making them play to instructions because I could read that very, much in the last match. The players were playing to specific instructions. It was like, don’t go, take your time, hold the ball, you know, and so on and so forth.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

