Beating Nigeria’s Cost-Of-Living Crisis Via S.M.A.R.T Investing

Share

As inflation bites deeper and the naira’s purchasing power shrivels, millions of Nigerians are being pulled into a vortex of survivalist economics.

The crisis is palpable: households are recalibrating meals, children are withdrawn from private schools, and businesses are haemorrhaging. But amidst the gloom, a voice has emerged— clear, coherent, and courageously defiant.

At the just concluded Blakey’s National Economic Conference held last week in Lagos, Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, a seasoned financial strategist and thought leader, unveiled what may become one of the most citizen-centric blueprints for economic resilience in modern Nigerian history: the S.M.A.R.T. Investing Framework.

In a keynote that fused moral clarity with financial literacy, Chief Ijezie issued a bold call to action: “Your hustle must become strategic—and your survival, a protest.” It was more than rhetoric. It was a provocation, a manual for the besieged, and perhaps, a quiet revolution.

System under siege

Nigeria’s macroeconomic conditions are unforgiving. Inflation, though easing slightly to 22.97 per cent in May 2025, continues to erode incomes. Food inflation, at 21.14 per cent, remains a silent killer.

With staples such as rice nearing ₦100,000 per 25kg, and eggs priced at ₦5,800 per crate, survival has taken precedence over prosperity. The nation’s poorest are the most vulnerable.

According to the World Bank, over 106 million Nigerians now live on less than $2.15 per day. For many, economic policy is not a matter of theory—it’s the reason a child skips school, or why medication is replaced by prayer.

A presentation by one of the three quest speakers, Mr. Ken Ihedioha, clearly amplified the issues. The paper titled “Cost-ofliving Crisis in Nigeria: Impact on Households, Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs,” x-rayed the extent of impact across the populace.

In another presentation, Mr. Patrick E. Ossai, extensively evaluated the socioeconomic conditions of the people of Nigeria over the past twenty years and proffer solutions to the myriad factors responsible for the level multidimensional poverty that has plagued the populace.

Chief Ijezie’s S.M.A.R.T. doctrine encapsulates five pillars for survival —Savings discipline, Measured risk-taking, Asset-first mindset, Resilience building, and Targeted opportunities—does not promise miracles. Rather, it insists on realism.

He said: “You cannot save your way out of poverty if the roof is leaking. But if you build resil – ience and invest in tangible assets, you create a foundation for eventual escape.”

The Asset-First Mindset is the blueprint’s most radical element. It challenges consumption habits and encourages investment in tools of productivity—sewing machines, farmlands, tricycles, and solar panels.

“If it won’t grow your income or reduce your expenses tomorrow, it is not worth buying today,” he quipped to thunderous applause.

The state

While S.M.A.R.T. is individual focused, it is far from libertarian. Chief Ijezie did not mince words when criticising Nigeria’s political class.

He called for a living wage, revitalised public infrastructure, and an end to elite fiscal impunity. He proposed the creation of Local Government Accountability Forums—civilian watchdogs

By anchoring financial education in culture and community, the framework avoids elitism and fosters genuine inclusion

tasked with monitoring budget performance and demanding transparency in service delivery. “We cannot ask people to invest in farmland while land laws remain stuck in colonial chokeholds,” he charged.

S.M.A.R.T. for the streets

One of the framework’s enduring strengths lies in its accessibility. Through partnerships with religious institutions, community leaders and local media, Chief Ijezie envisions the rollout of: Radio dramas in Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo; Financial literacy workshops hosted in churches and mosques; A S.M.A.R.T.

Ambassador Program training youth to teach grassroots investing; SMS-based tip lines for rural Nigerians without smartphones; And even a financial simulation curriculum for secondary school students.

By anchoring financial education in culture and community, the framework avoids elitism and fosters genuine inclusion.

Capital access

Access to finance remains a key bottleneck. Chief Ijezie criticised predatory lending practices, calling for new microfinance models that reward productivity, not just collateral.

He also floated the idea of cooperative funding platforms—digitally enabled mutual aid societies that can pool capital for community-based investments.

He added that tech-enabled marketplaces could connect local artisans and farmers to national and global markets, expanding revenue streams and reducing intermediary costs.

Resilience

The blueprint culminates in two forward-looking concepts: Resilience building and measurable progress. Ijezie proposed the establishment of a S.M.A.R.T. Nigeria Index—a public dashboard tracking indicators like SME growth, skill acquisition rates, energy access, and inflation impact.

Managed by civil society, it would hold both policymakers and citizens accountable. He said: “Let us measure hope. Not in press statements, but in kilowatts generated, businesses launched, and lives improved.”

Crisis or crucible?

His address could not have come at a more critical moment. Nigeria’s economy, while stabilising in some metrics, remains on a knife’s edge.

President Tinubu’s liberalisation measures— fuel subsidy removal and naira floatation—have reduced fiscal leakages and attracted investor interest. Yet the human toll is undeniable.

Transport, for instance, devours over ₦50,000 monthly for the average Lagos worker. Small businesses are trapped between soaring input costs and shrinking demand.

Entrepreneurs are recalibrating or collapsing under 400–500% input spikes. And millions now see saving as a distant fantasy, not a strategy.

Voices

Theresa Ephraim, Lagos mother: “Our rent tripled. We’re pulling our daughter from private school. This is not budgeting—this is survival.” Mayowa Ogunleye, public servant: “By the time you pay for fuel, transport, food and power, you’re just working to stay afloat.”

Peter Anthony, dog owner: “I now feed my German Shepherd noodles. Imported dog food is now a luxury.”

Last line

The central message of the S.M.A.R.T. blueprint is this: while government reforms have macroeconomic intent, survival strategies must be local, personal and intentional. But policy must evolve too.

Share