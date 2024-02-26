Beating Man Utd at Old Trafford is a confidence booster, says Iwobi

Matchwinner Alex Iwobi says Fulham were not worried when Manchester United scored a late equaliser and they always believed they could bounce back and find a winner. Calvin Bassey gave Fulham the lead from a corner before Harry Maguire levelled from close range in the 89th minute. However, Fulham responded well to the setback and it was Iwobi who popped up to score the winning goal in the 96th minute.

His strike earned Fulham their first away win against United since October 2003, ending a run of 16 visits to Old Trafford without a victory. Speaking after the game, Iwobi said he was “over the moon” with the result and revealed they remained confident they could win even after Maguire’s equaliser. “We always could create chances, we had so many in the final third, it was just about taking them and luckily I was able to take mine at the end,” he said. “I’m over the moon right now to come back into the team and get the win here – there is no better feeling