Beast of Two Worlds ‘Ajakaju’ makes grand cinema entrance

Despite the controversies that trailed the premiere of Beast of Two Worlds ‘Ajakaju’ produced by filmmaker and entrepreneur, Eniola Ajao, last Sunday at the Film House Cinema, Circle Mall, Lekki, the movie has however made a remarkable entry since its release in cinemas nationwide.

Directed by Odunlade Adekola and Adebayo Tijani, “Beast of Two Worlds” looks at the life of a desperate king facing banishment due to his three wives’ inability to produce a son, he takes a new wife from another world who promises him an heir but her arrival brings unforeseen chaos to the kingdom forcing the king to confront his fears and fight to secure his dynasty future. The movie parades stellar cast that includes Odunlade Adekola, Eniola Ajao, Sola Sobowale, Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Akintola, Fathia Balogun, Ibrahim Chatta, amongst others. Reeling his experience after seeing the movie, Benson Akande disclosed that though the premiere and the controversy watered down the publicity of the movie but after seeing this movie, I can bet it’s a master piece that is worth your time and viewing as it portrays our the tra- dition rich heritage of the Yoruba.

It is however pertinent to note that the star studded movie premiere received backlash for awarding popular cross dresser, Idris Okuneye (Bobrisky) as the winner of the Best dressed female category leading to unending rancor among several entertainers. Producer of the movie, Eniola Ajao, during a media chat issued an apology to fans, colleagues and the women community at large stating that it was a mere publicity stunt for the movie. She however urged fans to keep sending their positive reviews about the movie as it is currently showing across cinemas.