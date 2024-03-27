Bears Strengthen Hold On Equities Market

The Nigerian equities market extended Monday’s losses following sell pressures on MTNN (-1.7%) and FBNH (-3.4%). Accordingly, the All-Share Index declined by 0.2 per cent to 103,952.47 points, as the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns moderated to +4.0 per cent and +39.0 per cent, respectively. The total volume of trades advanced by 22.0 per cent to 374.41 million units, valued at N11.29 billion, and exchanged in 8,689 deals.

GTCO was the most traded stock by volume and value at 67.15 million units and N3.27 billion, respectively. Analysing by sectors, the Insurance (+0.2%) and Banking (+0.1%) indices posted gains, while the Consumer Goods (-0.1%) index declined.

The Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices stayed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was mixed (1.0x), as an equal number of tickers (24) gained and lost. ABBEYBDS (+10.0%) and MAYBAKER (+9.7%) topped the gainers’ list, while UPDC (-9.9%) and UCAP (-8.8%) recorded the highest losses of the day.