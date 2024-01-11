Bears Resurface as Benchmark Index Drops 1.40%

The Nigerian stock market halted its six-day winning streak yesterday as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index fell by 1.40 per cent to settle at 82,024.38 points. Losses in MTNN (-4.41%), ZENITHBANK (-9.93%) and GTCO (-8.71%) outweighed the gains in DANGCEM (+3.83%), BUAFOODS (+5.82%) and TRANSCOHOT (+7.24%) dragging down the market.

Consequently, the year-to- date (YTD) return decreased to +9.70 per cent, while the market capitalisation slipped by ₦638.85 billion to close at ₦44.89 trillion. The total volume traded in- creased by 16.4 per cent to 1.64 billion units, valued at N25.38 billion, and exchanged in 20,223 deals. TRANSCORP was the most traded stock by volume at 117.64 million units, while GTCO was the most traded stock by value at N3.28 billion.

Analysing by sectors, the Banking (+8.0%), Insurance (-6.1%) and Oil & Gas (-0.4%) indices printed losses while the Consumer Goods (+2.5%) and Industrial Goods (+1.4%) indices advanced. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 60 stocks lost rela- tive to 13 gainers. CADBURY (+9.92%), VERI- TASKAP (+9.76%), LINKAS- SURE (+8.70%), TRANSCOHOT (+7.24%), PRESTIGE (+7.24%), and BUAFOODS (+5.82%) topped the gainers’ chart while MAYBAKER (-10.00%), CHAMS (-10.00%), CAVERTON (-10.00%), FTNCOCOA (-10.00%), CORNERST (-10.00%), and CON- HALLPLC (-10.00%) recorded the highest losses of the day.

Blue-chip equities like ZENITH BANK (-9.93%), UBA (-9.97%), GTCO (-8.71%), MTNN (-4.41%), and BUACEMENT (-0.05%) faced selling pressure, while DANGCEM (+3.83%) and BUAFOODS (+5.82%) managed to buck the trend. Notably, FBNH and ACCESSCORP, which briefly breached the N1 trillion market cap mark on Tuesday (December 9, 2024), retreated after declines of -9.79% and -6.23% respectively.