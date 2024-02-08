Bears Maintain Dominance As Investors Lose N954.04M

The Nigerian stock market traded with mixed sentiments yesterday as the loss in DANGSUGAR (-5.6%) offset the gain in BUA- FOODS (+3.8%). Consequently, the NGX ASI closed flat at 102,106.31 points. As a result, the Month- to-Date and Year-to-Date returns remained at +0.9 per cent and +36.6 per cent, respectively while the market capitalisation shed N954.04 million to close at N55.87 trillion.

The total volume traded declined by 27.5 per cent to 341.92 million units, val- ued at N6.41 billion, and exchanged in 9,665 deals. TRANSCORP was the most traded stock by volume at 39.90 million units, while GTCO was the most traded stock by value at N1.02 billion. Performance across the sectors was mixed, as the Insurance (-1.5%), Banking (-1.5%) and Industrial Goods (-0.1%) indices declined while the Oil & Gas index was unchanged.

The Consumer Goods (+1.3%) index was the sole gainer for the day. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 35 tickers lost relative to 17 gainers. AIICO was the top loser shedding 9.92 per cent to close at N1.18 kobo per share. Cadbury dropped by 9.50% to close at N21.90 kobo per share. GUINEAINS was down by 8.93 per cent to close at N0.51 kobo per share. The share value of Tantalizer dipped by 8.70 per cent to close at N0.42 kobo per share while Honeywell Flour Mills y recorded 6.96 per cent loss to close at N4.01 kobo per share.

Top on the gainers’ chart is MEYER with 10 per cent gain to sell at N5.72 kobo per share. TRIPPLEG followed with a 9.8 per cent gain to close at N4.13 kobo per share. Juli appreciated by 9.09 per cent to close at N0.84 kobo per share. The share price of Cornerstone Insurance was up by 8.78 per cent to sell at N2.23 kobo per share while AFRIPRUD made 8.70 per cent to close at N8.75 kobo per share.