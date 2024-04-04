Bears Maintain Dominace As Equities Extend Losses

The local stock market extended Tuesday’s losses driven by sell pressures on FBNH (-5.0%) and other tier-1 banks. As a result, the NGX ASI declined by 0.3 per cent to close at 104,181.32 points. Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year To-Date returns printed -0.4 percent and +39.3 per cent, respectively.

The total volume of trades decreased by 25.8 per cent to 405.03 million units, valued at N8.91 billion, and exchanged in 10,364 deals. ACCESSCORP was the most traded stock by volume at 50.00 million units, while ZENITHBANK was the most traded stock by value at N1.86 billion.

On sectors, the Banking (-2.4%) and Insurance (-2.1%) indices posted losses while the Consumer Goods (+0.2%) index gained. The Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.6x), as 32 tickers lost relative to 20 gainers. I N T E N E G I N S (-10.0%) and CAVERTON (-10.0%) recorded the highest losses of the day, while UPL (+9.8%) and SCOA (+9.7%) topped the gainers’ list.