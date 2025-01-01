Bears Dominate Final Trading Day As ASI Sheds 22bps

Share

In the final trading day of the year, the bears dominated the domestic bourse as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) shed 22bps to settle at 102,926.40 points. The market’s weak performance was primarily driven by sell-off in MTNN (-3.75%), ARADEL (-0.33%) and UBA (-0.87%).

Consequently, the market capitalisation lost N135.95 billion. Over the year, some of the top performers include GEREGU (+188.22% y/y), SEPLAT (+146.75% y/y) and OANDO (+528.57% y/y), while some of the laggards include BUACEMENT (-4.10% y/y), ACCESSCORP (-3.00% y/y), and DANGSUGAR (-43.0% y/y).

In summary, the NGX Exchange finished the year, up 37.64 per cent y/y – the fifth consecutive annual gain, while the market capitalization added N21.85 trillion y/y to close at N62.76 trillion.

Sector wise, all sector indices closed the year positive. The NGX Oil and Gas Index was the best performer for the year, gaining 160.29 per cent y/y, followed by the NGX Insurance Index (+129.58% y/y), the NGX Consumer Goods Index (+52.24% y/y), the NGX Pension Index (+40.74% y/y), the NGX30 Index (+37.25% y/y), the NGX Industrial Goods Index (+31.72%y/y), and the NGX Banking Index (+22.24% y/y).

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 160.28 per cent.

A total of 437.76m shares valued at N40.34 billion were exchanged in 8,830 deals. ACCESSCORP (-0.62%) led the volume chart with 30.26m units traded while ARADEL (-0.33%) led the value chart with deals worth N12.97 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.27-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. UNIVINSURE (+10.00%) topped 32 others on the leader’s table while ETERNA (-10.00%) led 25 others on the laggard’s log.

