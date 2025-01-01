New Telegraph

January 1, 2025
Bears Dominate Final Trading Day As ASI Sheds 22bps

In the final trading day of the year, the bears dominated the domestic bourse as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) shed 22bps to settle at 102,926.40 points. The market’s weak performance was primarily driven by sell-off in MTNN (-3.75%), ARADEL (-0.33%) and UBA (-0.87%).

Consequently, the market capitalisation lost N135.95 billion. Over the year, some of the top performers include GEREGU (+188.22% y/y), SEPLAT (+146.75% y/y) and OANDO (+528.57% y/y), while some of the laggards include BUACEMENT (-4.10% y/y), ACCESSCORP (-3.00% y/y), and DANGSUGAR (-43.0% y/y).

In summary, the NGX Exchange finished the year, up 37.64 per cent y/y – the fifth consecutive annual gain, while the market capitalization added N21.85 trillion y/y to close at N62.76 trillion.

Sector wise, all sector indices closed the year positive. The NGX Oil and Gas Index was the best performer for the year, gaining 160.29 per cent y/y, followed by the NGX Insurance Index (+129.58% y/y), the NGX Consumer Goods Index (+52.24% y/y), the NGX Pension Index (+40.74% y/y), the NGX30 Index (+37.25% y/y), the NGX Industrial Goods Index (+31.72%y/y), and the NGX Banking Index (+22.24% y/y).

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 160.28 per cent.

A total of 437.76m shares valued at N40.34 billion were exchanged in 8,830 deals. ACCESSCORP (-0.62%) led the volume chart with 30.26m units traded while ARADEL (-0.33%) led the value chart with deals worth N12.97 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.27-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. UNIVINSURE (+10.00%) topped 32 others on the leader’s table while ETERNA (-10.00%) led 25 others on the laggard’s log.

