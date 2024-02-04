Bearing Fruit for the Lord (4)

Text: John 15:1-11; Matthew 3:10; Matthew 7:19; Isaiah 5:4-7 Matthew 7:19. “Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire”. Isaiah 5:4-7. “What could have been done more to my vineyard, that I have not done in it? wherefore, when I looked that it should bring forth grapes, brought it forth wild grapes? “And now go to; I will tell you what I will do to my vineyard: I will take away the hedge thereof, and it shall be eaten up; and break down the wall thereof, and it shall be trodden down” “And I will lay it waste: it shall not be pruned, nor dig; but there shall come up briers and thorns: I will also command the clouds that they rain no rain upon it”. We thank God for thus far He has helped us in treating the above topic.

We shall be looking at Consequences of not bearing fruit in today’s lesson. The consequences of not bearing good fruit to the Lord is enormous than what one can bear. Holy Spirit will teach us today. Consequences of not bearing good fruit Attracting God’s judgement. Matthew 7:19; Mark 11:12-14, 20; John 15:2. Violating God’s commands attract God’s anger or wrath. God cannot be happy with anyone that fails to bear good fruit. Jesus cursed the fig tree because He did not see any fruit on it and the fig tree dried up. Bearing no good fruit can attract curses upon one’s life. May we not be cursed in Jesus Name. Castaway John 15:2; Isaiah 5:4-7.

Whosoever that fails to bear good fruit will be taken away, such a person will become a cast away. God will abandon such a person. It will be cut down or it will be uprooted. Matthew 3:10; Matthew 7:19. The plan of God for whosoever or whatever that does not bear good fruit is to cut it down or uproot it. It also means that whoever fails to bear good fruit will be demoted instead of being promoted. Cast into the fire. Matthew 7:19; Matthew 3:10.

Whoever that does not bear good fruit will be cast into the fire and will be burnt or destroyed by fire. Let us try as much as possible to avoid not being able to bear good fruit in order to avoid God’s anger or wrath.

Prayer points

1. Father let your mercy speak over my life in Jesus Name.

2. I shall not be judged in Jesus Name.

3. Oh Lord, don’t let me be uprooted in Jesus Name.

4. Father, don’t let me be a castaway in Jesus Name.